WARSAW Oct 26 Polish refiner Lotos expects the effects of rapid weakening of the Polish zloty to chop 644 million zlotys ($202.5 million)from its third quarter results because of its effect on oil prices and its dollar-denominated debt.

The state-controlled company also said on Wednesday the currency effect related to the purchase of oil would reduce its operating profit by 284 million zlotys, while a revaluation of its dollar-denominated debt would cut its financial results by 360 million.

Lotos also said the LIFO effect would boost its operating result by 124 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.180 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)