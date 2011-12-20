WARSAW Dec 20 The Polish Treasury said on Tuesday it received no binding offers for its controlling stake in the country's second-biggest refiner, Lotos, and will now consider floating the stake on the Warsaw bourse.

Earlier on Tuesday sources told Reuters the privatisation may come apart due to falling margins at Lotos refiners, the company's indebtedness and adverse market conditions. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by David Hulmes)