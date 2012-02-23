Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
WARSAW Feb 23 Poland's No. 2 refiner Lotos posted a smaller-than-expected 63 percent net profit drop in the fourth quarter, although its operating result was below analyst forecasts as the company suffered from declining margins.
The state-controlled company earned 94 million zlotys compared to 56 million predicted by analysts. Its operating profit of 190 million zlotys failed to match expectations of 236 million.
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.