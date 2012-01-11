* Seeks savings of $63 mln in 2012

* Maintains upstream investment plans

* Q4 net result to improve q/q

* Plans to refine 10 mln t of crude vs 9.2 mln in 2011 (Adds further details)

WARSAW, Jan 11 Polish oil refiner Lotos expects to save 220 million zlotys ($63 million) this year from halting some investments and cutting costs due to difficult market conditions, the company said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled group, which is facing high dollar-denominated debt as well as unfavourable refining conditions that affect its margins, said it would restrict new hires and seek to improve efficiencies.

Lotos said it will maintain its investment levels in exploration and production and confirmed plans to begin oil production from the Norwegian North Sea YME field, where it has a 20 percent stake, by the middle of 2012.

"Our response to 2012 is a programme that we called the programme of optimal expansion. We definitely will not limit our development in upstream," Chief Financial Officer Mariusz Machajewski told a news conference.

"But we assume employment in the group will not grow, there will be cuts in administration, marketing and sponsoring," he added.

The impact of dollar-denominated debt on its results lessened in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three months, which will give a better result than the 329 million zlotys ($94.3 million) net loss it recorded in the July-September period, Machajewski said.

The expansion of the group's refining capacity will help Lotos increase refining in 2012 to 10 million tonnes from 9.2 million tonnes in the previous year. ($1=3.4909 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Maciej Onoszko;; Editing by Greg Mahlich)