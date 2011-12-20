WARSAW Dec 20 The drawn-out sale of a 53 percent stake in Lotos may draw no bids, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, following a process that has stumbled on dwindling margins and indebtedness at Poland's second-biggest refiner.

The deadline for offers of Dec. 20 was the latest in a series of postponements to hit a privatisation drive targeted to bring 15 billion zlotys ($4.4 billion) to state coffers this year and 10 billion in 2012.

"In these market circumstances there will be no offers," one source said. "The ministry will probably put it off until some better times."

The Gdansk-based refiner had previously said Russia's TNK BP was interested.

Media also reported attention from Gazpromneft while the chief executive of MOL was also quoted as saying the Hungarian refiner was examining a bid for the 1.6 billion zloty ($465 million) stake.

Due to Poland's dependence on Russia for more than 90 percent of its oil needs, any sale of Lotos to Russian companies would be highly controversial and bolster opponents' claims of a threat to the country's energy security.

Poland's new Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski was quoted as saying the Dec. 20 deadline will not be postponed further. The ministry declined to comment on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.4439 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Cowell)