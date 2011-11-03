* Swings to loss but beats forecasts

WARSAW, Nov 3 Polish refiner Lotos swung to a loss of 329 million zlotys ($103.9 million) in the third quarter as the weak Polish currency pumped up the group's costs and dollar-denominated debt.

State-controlled Lotos is the latest European refiner to post weak results after Total , the continent's largest by capacity, Portugal's Galp and Swiss-based Petroplus also reported lower refining margins in the quarter compared to the same period last year.

But Lotos's result was better than feared by analysts. Banks and brokerages polled by Reuters expected the shortfall to reach 374 million zlotys.

Lotos shares traded down 0.3 percent at 28 zlotys at 0831 GMT, outperforming other European refiners which traded down between 0.1 and 1.8 percent.

The company had already warned that the rapidly weakening Polish currency would chop some 644 million zlotys from its results.

Analysts are also pessimistic about the outlook for the crude processing sector in Europen due to overcapacity and falling demand. ($1=3.166 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Tom Bergin; Editing by Mike Nesbit)