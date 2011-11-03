* Swings to loss but beats forecasts
WARSAW, Nov 3 Polish refiner Lotos
swung to a loss of 329 million zlotys ($103.9 million) in the
third quarter as the weak Polish currency pumped up the group's
costs and dollar-denominated debt.
State-controlled Lotos is the latest European refiner to
post weak results after Total , the continent's largest
by capacity, Portugal's Galp and Swiss-based Petroplus
also reported lower refining margins in the quarter
compared to the same period last year.
But Lotos's result was better than feared by analysts. Banks
and brokerages polled by Reuters expected the shortfall to reach
374 million zlotys.
Lotos shares traded down 0.3 percent at 28 zlotys at 0831
GMT, outperforming other European refiners which traded down
between 0.1 and 1.8 percent.
The company had already warned that the rapidly weakening
Polish currency would chop some 644 million zlotys from its
results.
Analysts are also pessimistic about the outlook for the
crude processing sector in Europen due to overcapacity and
falling demand.
($1=3.166 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski and Tom Bergin; Editing by Mike
Nesbit)