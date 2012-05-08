* Q1 net at $186 mln vs $136 mln expected
* Earnings boosted by Baltic Sea upstream
* To reassess off-Norway Yme's value after Talisman analysis
WARSAW, May 8 Poland's second-largest refiner
Lotos posted a smaller-than-expected annual decline in
its first-quarter net earnings on Tuesday, boosted by profits in
the upstream segment.
The state-controlled company said it earned a net 597
million zlotys ($186 million), more than a third higher than
analysts' expectations of 437 million zlotys.
As part of a bid to reduce its reliance on Russian oil and
dependence on the difficult refining business, Lotos has been
seeking to develop an upstream business and holds stakes in
several local and foreign projects.
Lotos said it nearly doubled output on its Baltic Sea fields
in the first quarter to 5.6 thousand barrels per day, mainly
owing to trial production on licence B8.
"There is a positive surprise in upstream. We knew there
would be more output from B8, but we did know how much of that
would be sold," said Wojciech Kozlowski, an analyst at
Warsaw-based Espirito Santo.
Lotos also continued production in Lithuania, but is still
far from launching output in Norway, where it controls a 20
percent stake in an ill-fated oilfield Yme, designed to produce
at a peak 40,000 barrels of crude oil per day.
Talisman Energy, which operates the field, last
week wrote down the value of Yme by $248 million and removed it
from its production forecasts as problems in readying the
platform for the North Sea operation persisted.
Lotos, which already booked a $74 million loss on the North
Sea project last quarter, said it would await the Canadian
group's analysis of the troubled investment and reassess its
value afterwards.
The group also said its optimisation campaign, launched in
January and designed to save 220 million zlotys this year, let
it salvage 142 million zlotys in its first three months.
($1=3.2098 Polish zlotys)
