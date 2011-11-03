WARSAW Nov 3 Poland's refiner Lotos swung to a loss of 329 million zlotys ($103.9 million) in the third quarter as the weak Polish currency pumped up the group's costs and dollar-denominated debt, but the figure was better than feared by analysts.

Banks and brokerages polled by Reuters expected the shortfall to reach 374 million zlotys.

The company had already warned that the rapidly weakening Polish currency would chop some 644 million zlotys from its results. ($1 = 3.166 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)