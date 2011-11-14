WARSAW Nov 14 Polish treasury extended the deadline for placing binding bids for the controlling stake in the country's No.2 oil refiner Lotos until December 20, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Media reported Russia's TNK BP and Gazpromneft were interested in the government's 53-percent stake, with Hungarian MOL's chief executive quoted as saying the refiner was examining placing a bid.

Poland expected to pick a buyer for its controlling stake in Lotos by early 2012. The government's 53 percent stake in the Gdansk-based refiner is worth around 1.92 billion zlotys ($596 million) at market prices. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)