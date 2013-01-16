SEOUL Jan 16 South Korean retailer Lotte Shopping is seeking to sell up to 333.8 billion won ($316 million) in bonds exchangeable into shares of its affiliate Lotte Himart Co, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The zero coupon bonds will be exchangeable into 3.54 million common shares of Lotte Himart and the proceeds of the bond will be used to replay Lotte's existing debt and fund its operations. ($1 = 1056.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim)