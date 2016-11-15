SEOUL Nov 15 Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin is being questioned by South Korean prosecutors over the country's political scandal, broadcaster YTN reported on Tuesday.

The report, if true, would make him the latest head of a South Korean conglomerate to be grilled by investigators looking into whether President Park Geun-hye put improper pressure on business tycoons to raise funds for two foundations.

A Lotte Group spokesman said he could not confirm the report. A prosecution official was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)