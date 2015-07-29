* Founder sacked as co-CEO of key holding firm
* Younger son became co-CEO of Lotte Hldg this month
* Both sons hold similar stakes in Lotte Hldg
* Lotte Shopping climbed 7 pct, Lotte Confectionery up 5 pct
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, July 29 An ugly fight among Lotte Group
founding family members for control of the conglomerate's
holding company sent shares in group firms jumping on Wednesday
as investors bet the founder's sons would seek to boost their
stakes.
The latest twist in the succession battle between
92-year-old founder Shin Kyuk-ho's two sons saw the younger gain
the upper hand in controlling the holding company this week,
although the father appears to have suddenly switched his
allegiance to his older son.
Whether younger son Shin Dong-bin, 60, will be able to
maintain his grip on Lotte Holdings remains uncertain as the
father has a large stake in the Japan-based unlisted company.
Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, said the
exact size of the stake is unclear.
"The founder's intent is the key variable," said Cha
Jae-heon, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. "It's hard to tell
how long the battle might last."
Shares in Lotte Shopping Co Ltd and Lotte
Confectionery Co Ltd surged 7 percent and 5 percent
respectively on Wednesday after the founder was sacked from his
position as Lotte Holdings co-CEO following an attempt to
dismiss six members of the board, including Dong-bin. Dong-bin
had just become co-CEO of Lotte Holdings this month.
A spokesman for Lotte Group said the attempted dismissal had
been instigated by elder brother Shin Dong-joo, 61, who flew
with his wheelchair-bound father to Japan on Monday.
Dong-joo was dismissed as a Lotte Holdings director in
January and has also lost various positions in other Lotte Japan
units - which South Korean media have said may have been
prompted by his move to increase stakes in other Lotte firms
contrary to his father's intentions.
"The corporate value that Lotte has defended for a long time
should not be shaken by the family troubles of an individual,"
Dong-bin said in a statement to employees on Thursday.
While shares in other Lotte group firms jumped on Wednesday,
analysts say the succession battle will likely depend on which
brother ultimately gains control of key companies such as Lotte
Holdings and Seoul-based Hotel Lotte, which is also unlisted.
They each hold a stake of around 20 percent in the holding
company, although another stake of around 10 percent owned by
employees would swing in favour of younger son Dong-bin,
Seoul-based Lotte Group said.
Lotte Group said it believes the father controls a larger
stake in Lotte Holdings than either of the brothers through a
small packaging company. But its exact size is unknown and it is
unclear if he has passed on any portion of that company to the
brothers. The father held 50 percent of the packaging company in
2002 according to a public filing.
It is also not clear how much his other two children, both
daughters, hold in Lotte Holdings. One daughter, Shin Young-ja,
also accompanied her father to Japan this week.
A Tokyo-based spokeswoman for Lotte Holdings declined to
disclose details of shareholdings. The date of the next
shareholder meeting has also not been decided.
Shin Kyuk-ho, an ethnic Korean, founded Lotte in Tokyo in
1948 and later expanded to South Korea. The conglomerate has
some 80 member companies in South Korea with a combined 93.4
trillion won ($80 billion) in assets.
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu in TOKYO and Yeawon
Choi in SEOUL; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)