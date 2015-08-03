SEOUL Aug 3 Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin said the board of Lotte Holdings, the Japan-based holding company at the centre of a succession battle with his brother, is considering when to hold a shareholder meeting, which could determine who controls the sprawling Asian conglomerate.

Seoul-based Shin Dong-bin, the younger son of Lotte founder Shin Kyuk-ho, has been engaged in a succession battle with older brother Shin Dong-joo since late July over the control of unlisted Lotte Holdings in Japan, the holding company for an empire that ranges from retail and hotels to chemicals.

"I hope this situation is resolved soon and believe it's my role to quickly normalise and develop our companies based here and abroad," Shin Dong-bin, who is co-CEO of Lotte Holdings, told a crush of reporters on Monday afternoon at Seoul's Gimpo airport after returning from Tokyo. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Clarence Fernandez)