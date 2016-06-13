SEOUL, June 13 Hotel Lotte Co Ltd is expected to withdraw its initial public offering plan on Monday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The withdrawal of the plan is expected to be made public some time after market closes at 3 p.m. local time, the source said, declining to be identified as the matter was as yet private.

Lotte Group has been grappling with the fallout from raids by prosecutors on its offices and several of its units last week.

The initial public offering of the world's third-largest duty free store operator had been expected to raise up to $4.5 billion and was billed as the world's biggest this year. (Reporting by Lee Chang-ho; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Alex Richardson)