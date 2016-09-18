UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 18 South Korean prosecutors will summon Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday citing the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.
Prosecutors have been engaging in a sweeping criminal investigation of the Lotte Group, a confectionery-to-chemicals conglomerate, since June.
Neither a Lotte Group spokesman nor a representative of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office authorised to speak to media could be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources