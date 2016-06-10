UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, June 10 Seoul prosecution investigators raided Lotte Group headquarters on Friday morning, a group spokesman told Reuters.
The spokesman said some group affiliates were also raided but did not immediately say which.
Prosecutors and investigators from the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources