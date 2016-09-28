UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 29 A South Korean court struck down prosecutors' request to arrest Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, a Seoul Central District Court judge said on Thursday, following a wide-ranging corruption investigation into the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate.
South Korean prosecutors made the request on Monday for the court to approve the arrest of Shin, 61, on suspicion of embezzlement and breach of trust for activities involving about 170 billion won ($153.52 million), a prosecution source with direct knowledge of the matter said previously.
A Lotte Group spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 1,096.3000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources