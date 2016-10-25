UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Oct 25 South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group on Tuesday said it will restart the initial public offering of Hotel Lotte Co Ltd and establish a holding company structure to simplify its ownership and improve transparency.
Lotte also said it would invest 40 trillion won ($35.17 billion) over the next five years and list other blue-chip affiliates besides Hotel Lotte.
South Korean prosecutors last week said they had indicted 22 current and former officials of Lotte Group at the end of a corruption probe at the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.
($1 = 1,137.4000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; writing by Se Young Lee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources