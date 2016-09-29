UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 29 South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, the subject of a wide-ranging corruption investigation, is still intent on seeking an initial public offering for its Hotel Lotte arm, but can only proceed with the plan after prosecutors conclude their probe, a spokesman said on Thursday.
Early on Thursday a Seoul Central District Court judge said the court had rejected a request by prosecutors for a warrant to arrest Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin in connection with the investigation.
The probe, which became public in June, derailed Lotte Group's previous plan for a $4.5 billion IPO for Hotel Lotte.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources