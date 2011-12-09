(Removes hyphen from Himart throughout)
SEOUL Dec 9 South Korea's Lotte Group is
planning to buy electronics retailer Himart Co Ltd,
according to a local media report on Friday.
Money Today quoted Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin as
saying Lotte was making preparations to acquire a majority stake
in Himart.
Lotte Group denied the report when contacted by Reuters.
The top three shareholders of Himart, including Eugene Corp
, which own a combined 57.6 percent of the company,
said last week that they had decided to sell their stakes.
The deal is estimated to be worth nearly 1 trillion won
($883.8 million).
($1 = 1131.5000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)