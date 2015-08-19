SEOUL Aug 19 Conglomerate Lotte Group said on Wednesday its South Korean hotel arm Hotel Lotte Co Ltd , a key vehicle for control for the group's South Korean businesses, will hire managers for an initial public offering by early September.

Lotte Group, in a text message sent to reporters, did not elaborate on when the listing will be completed. Last week it said it expected Hotel Lotte to have a market capitalisation of about 10 trillion won ($8.43 billion) after an IPO. ($1 = 1,186.3200 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)