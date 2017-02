SEOUL Oct 14 South Korea's Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said on Friday that it has pulled out of a bid to buy Indonesian retailer PT Matahari Putra Prima .

"We were seeking to buy an Indonesian retail asset ... but decided not to pursue the acquisition due to little progress in the auction and uncertain prospects," Lotte said in a filing to the stock exchange.

In February, sources said Wal-Mart Stores Inc , the world's biggest retailer, was in talks to become a partner of Matahari to develop its hypermarts. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)