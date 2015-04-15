UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 15 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd said on Wednesday it is no longer considering acquiring World Duty Free SpA after the Italian company said it was no longer interested in talks due to progress with another potential buyer.
Switzerland's Dufry agreed in late March to buy a majority stake in World Duty Free, a deal which values the Italian firm at 3.6 billion euros ($3.8 billion)
Lotte Shopping owns Lotte Duty Free, the world's fourth-largest duty free store operator.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.