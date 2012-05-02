MAY 2 Lotte Shopping Co Ltd on Wednesday sold $400 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, and Goldman were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD AMT $400 MLN COUPON 3.375 PCT MATURITY 05/09/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.772 FIRST PAY 11/09/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.425 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/09/2012 S&P NA SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A