Jan 20 Lotto24 AG :

* Says FY 2014 revenues of around 8 million euros ($9.3 million) (prior year: 2.8 million euros)

* Due to lack of jackpots for Germany's »lotto 6aus49« lottery, preliminary calculation of 284 thousand new customers in 2014 fell just short of targeted 300 thousand

* Preliminary total number of registered customers as of Dec. 31, 2014 was therefore around 521 thousand (prior year: 237 thousand)

* Says as forecast, preliminary EBIT and net profit for 2014 amounted to around -14 million euros and almost -16 million euros, respectively (prior year: -11.3 million euros and -10.5 million euros)

* Expects a strong increase in billings of up to 50 pct and a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin for its FY 2015

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT and net profit losses to be lower than in previous year