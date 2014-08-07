Aug 7 Lotto24 AG : * Says H1 revenues EUR 3.4 million (+411.3%) * Says EBIT fell to EUR -7.3 million in H1 * Says Q2 revenues of EUR 1.6 million (prior year: EUR 0.5 million) * Says FY 2014 guidance confirmed * Says expects significant year-on-year increase - of up to three times

prior-year figure - in Billings and revenues for 2014 * Says H1 net loss amounted to EUR -7.5 million (prior year: EUR -3.0 million)