ROME May 2 Italy's Lottomatica said it would invest in Greek betting company OPAP by taking a minority stake in the investment fund which bought the 33 percent Athens sold as part of an international bailout.

The Italian gaming company, which was picked by OPAP in July 2012 to provide technological support for its expansion into online betting, said its investment in Emma Delta was strategic.

"Lottomatica Group will act as an industrial partner and it aims to contribute with its know-how and its international experience in technology, management and the launch of new products," a Lottomatica spokesman told Reuters.

He did not disclose the size of the stake in the Greek-Czech investment fund, which emerged as the sole bidder after better-known candidates dropped out before final bidding last month.

Emma Delta will pay 652 million euros for 33 percent of OPAP plus management rights in the company, Greek privatisation agency HRADF said on Wednesday. The sale is expected to be finalised by the end of this year.

OPAP, which has monopoly rights for sports betting until 2020 and lottery operating rights until 2030, is the first of the privatisation deals required under an international bailout.

Emma Delta is controlled by Czech investor Jiri Smejc, who specialises in emerging markets, and George Melisanidis, the son of well-known Greek shipping tycoon Dimitris Melisanidis. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)