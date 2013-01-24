Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
MILAN Jan 24 Italian gaming group Lottomatica will change its name to GTECH, it said on Thursday, as it moves to further integrate its businesses with its U.S. unit GTECH Holdings Corporation.
Under the plan, which will be implemented throughout 2013, Lottomatica will be operated under a unified structure aligned around three global geographic regions, it said in a statement.
The group, currently organised in three separate business units, took over GTECH Holdings in 2006 for $4.7 billion, becoming one of the largest lottery groups in the world.
The change of name, which needs shareholder approval, will allow Lottomatica take advantage of the global brand of GTECH and help communicate the group's vision, it said.
In 2011, Lottomatica had 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in revenues and 8,000 employees in over 60 countries.
PARIS, March 3 French carmaker PSA Group reached an agreement with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division and won the support of its own board for the deal on Friday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT, March 3 General Motors' European arm Opel has scheduled a town hall meeting for workers at its headquarters on Monday morning at 9.45 a.m. local time (0845 GMT), a person familiar with the arrangements said.