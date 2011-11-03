MILAN Nov 3 Italian lottery operator Lottomatica posted on Thursday a 19 percent rise in third-quarter core earnings, thanks to strong domestic operations.

Lottomatica said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 237 million euros in the three months to September.

"We ... feel that we are well positioned to meet our commitments for the year," Chief Executive Marco Sala said in a statement.

Sales rose 34.2 percent to 740.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt)