NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MILAN Nov 3 Italian lottery operator Lottomatica posted on Thursday a 19 percent rise in third-quarter core earnings, thanks to strong domestic operations.
Lottomatica said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 237 million euros in the three months to September.
"We ... feel that we are well positioned to meet our commitments for the year," Chief Executive Marco Sala said in a statement.
Sales rose 34.2 percent to 740.9 billion euros. (Reporting by Nigel Tutt)
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i