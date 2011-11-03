(Adds details)

* Q3 EBITDA 237 mln euros, up 18.7 pct

* Well-positioned to meet FY commitments-CEO

* Shares close up 4.57 pct, outperform (Adds detail)

MILAN, Nov 3 Italy's Lottomatica , one of the world's biggest lottery operators, posted an 18.7 percent rise in core earnings on Thursday and said it was on track to meet its full-year targets buoyed by the booming Italian gaming markets.

In the third quarter, earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 237 million euros ($327 million), in line with a 235 million to 240 million euro range of expectations.

"The positive trend of the fundamentals of our business encourage us and make us believe we are well-positioned to meet our commitments for this year," Chief Executive Marco Sala said in the results statement.

Lottomatica has twice this year raised its full year guidance and some analysts had expected a further rise.

In a slide presentation for an analysts' call, the company said it was "confident the revised guidance properly balances risks and expected growth".

Lottomatica's guidance for 2011 EBITDA was raised first in April and then in July with first-half results.

The Italy gaming market has seen accelerating growth.

Total wagers in the first nine months of the year, including from slot machines, scratch-and-win cards, sports betting and online poker, have risen 25.45 percent.

In Italy Lottomatica has given its mature Lotto and scratchcard games a fillip with new products, while it continues the roll-out of high-tech slot machines, called video lottery terminals, and online games.

Lottomatica's shares closed up 4.57 percent ahead of the statement, outperforming Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index , which was up 3.23 percent. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)