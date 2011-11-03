NFL-Super Bowl sets gambling record at Nevada sports books
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
(Adds details)
* Q3 EBITDA 237 mln euros, up 18.7 pct
* Well-positioned to meet FY commitments-CEO
* Shares close up 4.57 pct, outperform (Adds detail)
MILAN, Nov 3 Italy's Lottomatica , one of the world's biggest lottery operators, posted an 18.7 percent rise in core earnings on Thursday and said it was on track to meet its full-year targets buoyed by the booming Italian gaming markets.
In the third quarter, earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 237 million euros ($327 million), in line with a 235 million to 240 million euro range of expectations.
"The positive trend of the fundamentals of our business encourage us and make us believe we are well-positioned to meet our commitments for this year," Chief Executive Marco Sala said in the results statement.
Lottomatica has twice this year raised its full year guidance and some analysts had expected a further rise.
In a slide presentation for an analysts' call, the company said it was "confident the revised guidance properly balances risks and expected growth".
Lottomatica's guidance for 2011 EBITDA was raised first in April and then in July with first-half results.
The Italy gaming market has seen accelerating growth.
Total wagers in the first nine months of the year, including from slot machines, scratch-and-win cards, sports betting and online poker, have risen 25.45 percent.
In Italy Lottomatica has given its mature Lotto and scratchcard games a fillip with new products, while it continues the roll-out of high-tech slot machines, called video lottery terminals, and online games.
Lottomatica's shares closed up 4.57 percent ahead of the statement, outperforming Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index , which was up 3.23 percent. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
Feb 6 Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were not the only ones breaking records at Sunday's Super Bowl as gamblers in Nevada set a new mark for betting on the NFL's championship game.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i