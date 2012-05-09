MILAN May 9 Italian lottery operator Lottomatica said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit more than doubled to 58 million euros ($75 million), driven by higher sales at its GTECH U.S. unit and by strong performance for its entertainment and interactive products in Italy.

The company said it was confident in reaching its 2012 targets. It previously guided to full-year core earnings rising to more than 1 billion euros from 970 million euros the year before, when they rose 19.5 percent.

One of the world's biggest lottery operators with a market value of more than 4 billion euros, Lottomatica is one of Italy's few blue-chip groups to have raised its full-year targets last year, as the booming Italian gaming industry defies the economic gloom. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Writing by Michel Rose)