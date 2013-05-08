UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN May 8 Lottomatica said on Wednesday its net profit rose by 30 percent in the first quarter of the year to 74.7 million euros ($98 million) boosted by its video lottery business in Canada.
The Italian gaming company also confirmed it bought a minority stake in one of the funds that comprise Emma Delta, the investment vehicle which bought the Greek betting company OPAP .
"As an industrial partner, Lottomatica Group expects to provide expertise in the areas of technology, operations, and the launch of new products," the company said on its strategic investment in Greece.
($1 = 0.7591 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources