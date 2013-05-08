MILAN May 8 Lottomatica said on Wednesday its net profit rose by 30 percent in the first quarter of the year to 74.7 million euros ($98 million) boosted by its video lottery business in Canada.

The Italian gaming company also confirmed it bought a minority stake in one of the funds that comprise Emma Delta, the investment vehicle which bought the Greek betting company OPAP .

"As an industrial partner, Lottomatica Group expects to provide expertise in the areas of technology, operations, and the launch of new products," the company said on its strategic investment in Greece.

($1 = 0.7591 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)