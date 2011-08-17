* AAMS studies new scratchcard products, payout changes

* Lottomatica won't have to pay extra concession fee-AAMS

MILAN Aug 17 Italy's Lottomatica SpA , one of the world's biggest lottery operators, could be a beneficiary of regulatory measures to boost scratchcard sales as part of a government quest for increased tax revenue.

Italy's gaming regulator AAMS, which also sets tobacco prices, has been asked by the Rome government to find an extra 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) from 2012 via taxes on lotteries, betting games and tobacco excise duties.

The AAMS effort, which is likely to allow an expansion of the types of scratchcard on offer, is part of austerity measures agreed by the cabinet on Friday to cut the budget deficit by 45.5 billion euros and shore up Italy's strained public finances.

Lottomatica jointly holds Italy's sole concession up to 2019 for operating scratch-and-win cards after its consortium, which includes the U.S.'s Scientific Games , paid 800 million euros last year to the state.

In a note on Wednesday, Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan said new scratch card products would be "quite positive" for Lottomatica.

A second analyst said the scratchcard move should be good for Lottomatica, while noting possible tax increases on recently-arrived video lottery terminals (VLTs) could be negative for the trend in VLT wagers.

Both Lottomatica and SNAI , Italy's largest sports bookmaker, are rolling out VLTs.

"New scratch-and-win card lotteries have been singled out but there is nothing definite yet. We will also review the level of payouts but don't know if they will be higher or lower," a spokesman for AAMS said on Wednesday.

The consortium will not be required to pay more to offer a wider range of cards, the AAMS spokesman said.

In the first half of 2011, total Italian wagers rose 19.3 percent to 35.8 billion euros, boosted by the launch of VLTs and online products.

Wagers have been also been boosted by high payouts to punters, with VLTs paying out winnings of over 90 percent of bets. Punters tend to reinvest winnings.

Another analyst said traditional lotteries, such as Lottomatica's Lotto and SuperEnalotto, which is run by Italy's unlisted Sisal, have much lower payout rates and these could rise to encourage punter interest.

Lottomatica, whose shares were up 1 percent at 1525 GMT, could not immediately comment. ($1=.7099 Euro)