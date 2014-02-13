BRUSSELS Feb 13 Lotus Bakeries NV : * In 2013, consolidated turnover of co grew by 15.2 pct to 332.3 mln euros * FY net profit amounts to 27.9 mln euros, 8.4 pct higher than a year earlier * FY branded revenue growth of more than 7 pct due to Speculoos, Waffles and Dinosaurus * Proposed gross dividend of 10.80 euros per share, net dividend of 8.10 euros per share for 2013