UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Feb 13 Lotus Bakeries NV : * In 2013, consolidated turnover of co grew by 15.2 pct to 332.3 mln euros * FY net profit amounts to 27.9 mln euros, 8.4 pct higher than a year earlier * FY branded revenue growth of more than 7 pct due to Speculoos, Waffles and Dinosaurus * Proposed gross dividend of 10.80 euros per share, net dividend of 8.10 euros per share for 2013
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources