LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Louis Dreyfus has shelved plans for a
potential bond issue, according to a source.
"Louis Dreyfus Company would like to thank investors for
their participation in the recent roadshow and interest shown in
the potential five-year euro transaction," the company said in a
statement to investors.
"However, taking into account the current market conditions
and the objectives of the company, Louis Dreyfus Company has
decided not to proceed with a transaction at this time."
The company said it would re-engage with investors in the
future.
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and HSBC were
mandated to run the trade.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Julian Baker)