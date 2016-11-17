(Adds banker comments and context)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Commodity giant Louis Dreyfus decided
not to proceed with a proposed five-year euro-denominated bond
on Thursday, blaming a sharp increase in funding costs on
volatile market conditions.
The company said in a statement to investors on Thursday
that it had taken into account current market conditions and
objectives of the transaction and would instead re-engage with
investors in the future.
A sharp sell-off in government bonds has tested investor
sentiment this week, leaving only the strategic and less price
sensitive borrowers to access the market.
"The market has shifted substantially from when Dreyfus
initially met investors early this month," a lead on the deal
said.
"We're in a different place, and there are levels where the
company is prepared to print, and levels where they're not, and
we fell into the latter category."
Investor feedback for an expected 300m five-year trade was
in range of mid to high 4%, on Monday, and leads told IFR that
the deal was expected to price this week.
However, one investor said that the deal would have to be
marketed with a 5% yield price to pique his interest.
He attended the London leg of the meetings last week and
said that the company was struggling with operating profits,
that its leverage was deteriorating, with no indication that
things would get better in the near term.
This week's torrid market backdrop has made bond executions
tricky, and forced most corporate borrowers to pay much higher
premiums than has been required for a large part of the year.
"It was going to be tough for them at the best of times," a
banker away from the deal said.
Louis Dreyfus, like its commodity trading peers, has been
grappling with ample supplies, lower prices and slower economic
growth after a decade-long industry boom.
The company, controlled by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus through
the Akira family trust set up by her late husband Robert, also
wants to improve its return on equity ratio for its shareholder,
with a target to reach 10% as soon as possible, compared with
5.5% in the first half of this year, CEO Gonzalo Ramirez
Martiarena said last month.
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and HSBC were
mandated to run the trade.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and
Robert Smith)