By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Commodity giant Louis Dreyfus decided not to proceed with a proposed five-year euro-denominated bond on Thursday, blaming a sharp increase in funding costs on volatile market conditions.

The company said in a statement to investors on Thursday that it had taken into account current market conditions and objectives of the transaction and would instead re-engage with investors in the future.

A sharp sell-off in government bonds has tested investor sentiment this week, leaving only the strategic and less price sensitive borrowers to access the market.

"The market has shifted substantially from when Dreyfus initially met investors early this month," a lead on the deal said.

"We're in a different place, and there are levels where the company is prepared to print, and levels where they're not, and we fell into the latter category."

Investor feedback for an expected 300m five-year trade was in range of mid to high 4%, on Monday, and leads told IFR that the deal was expected to price this week.

However, one investor said that the deal would have to be marketed with a 5% yield price to pique his interest.

He attended the London leg of the meetings last week and said that the company was struggling with operating profits, that its leverage was deteriorating, with no indication that things would get better in the near term.

This week's torrid market backdrop has made bond executions tricky, and forced most corporate borrowers to pay much higher premiums than has been required for a large part of the year.

"It was going to be tough for them at the best of times," a banker away from the deal said.

Louis Dreyfus, like its commodity trading peers, has been grappling with ample supplies, lower prices and slower economic growth after a decade-long industry boom.

The company, controlled by Margarita Louis-Dreyfus through the Akira family trust set up by her late husband Robert, also wants to improve its return on equity ratio for its shareholder, with a target to reach 10% as soon as possible, compared with 5.5% in the first half of this year, CEO Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena said last month.

BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and HSBC were mandated to run the trade. (Reporting by Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)