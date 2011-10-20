* Louis Berger Group last year settled overbilling charges

* Former CEO charged in six-count indictment in New Jersey

By Jennifer Golson

Oct 20 The former head of a New Jersey-based engineering consulting firm was charged with leading a scheme to overbill the U.S. government by hundreds of millions of dollars for international reconstruction contracts, including work in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Derish Wolff, the former president and CEO of Louis Berger Group Inc, surrendered to the FBI on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Wolff, 76, of Miami, and Bernardsville, New Jersey, was charged with one count of conspiring to defraud the government and five counts of making false claims, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in Newark, New Jersey.

Last November, Louis Berger Group agreed to pay more than $69 million to the U.S. government to settle charges related to overbilling on contracts for work performed overseas on behalf of federal agencies.

The agreement called for the Morristown, New Jersey-based company to change its practices under a federal monitor. [ID:nN05295278].

At the time of that settlement, two former top executives at the privately held company also pleaded guilty to participating in an overbilling conspiracy.

Prosecutors said on Thursday that while at the company, Wolff conspired to defraud the U.S. Agency for International Development by billing on "cost-plus" contracts for the company's overhead, such as rent, and other indirect costs at falsely inflated rates. The scheme went on for nearly 20 years, the government contends.

Wolff's attorneys, Herbert Stern and Mark Rufolo, of law firm Stern & Kilcullen, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The indictment was returned Wednesday and unsealed on Thursday, authorities said.

If convicted, Wolff could face up to 10 years in prison on the conspiracy charge. Each of the false-claims counts carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Berger was the company's president and CEO from 1982 until 2002 and recently served as chairman of the parent company, Berger Group Holdings Inc, prosecutors said.

