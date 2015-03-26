PARIS, March 26 Margarita Louis-Dreyfus told reporters on Thursday her family trust Akira had raised its stake in holding company Louis Dreyfus to 80 percent from about 65 pct previously.

Louis Dreyfus owns 85 percent of Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V. which reported a rise in full-year profit on Thursday as increased volumes and healthy processing margins helped offset lower market prices.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Geert De Clercq)