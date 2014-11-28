BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces winning bidders for ninth non-performing loan sale
* Fannie mae - announced winning bidders for its ninth non-performing loan sale
PARIS Nov 28 Louis Dreyfus Commodities on Friday named Mayo Schmidt, the former head of Canadian grain handler Viterra, as its chief executive in the latest stage of a corporate shakeup at the global trading firm.
Louis Dreyfus, one of a quartet of companies that dominate agricultural commodity trading alongside Archer Daniels Midland , Bunge and Cargill, is trying to sustain growth in a lucrative sector that has seen a spate of consolidation deals.
Schmidt will assume his position on Jan. 5, taking over from interim Chief Executive Officer Claude Ehlinger, who will become deputy CEO in addition to his existing role of finance director, Louis Dreyfus said in a statement.
"This is an important step in the transition project we launched in June 2013, to further reinforce our management structure and governance model," Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, the main shareholder of the family-owned group, said in the statement.
"(Schmidt's) broad and global experience in the food industry, combined with his leadership skills, entrepreneurial attitude, strong business ethics and team-oriented mindset make him the best person for the job," she said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Andrew Callus)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 14 Most Latin American currencies weakened slightly on Tuesday as traders avoided big bets ahead of a widely expected U.S. interest rate increase on Wednesday. A batch of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and policymaker remarks have made investors all but certain that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. Higher U.S. rates could drain capital away from high-yielding emerging markets, weighing on their currenc
March 14 The world should be far better prepared for the next Ebola outbreak, with further promising results on Tuesday showing the potential of a long-lasting vaccine against the deadly virus.