PARIS Dec 31 Louis Dreyfus Commodities on
Wednesday said Mayo Schmidt would not become its chief executive
after failing to agree terms, forcing the global trading group
to resume a search it first launched in April.
Schmidt, former head of Canadian grain handler Viterra, had
been due to take up the post on Jan. 5 after being nominated by
Louis Dreyfus at the end of November in the latest stage of a
corporate shake-up at the 163-year-old family-owned firm.
"Following a more detailed analysis of the terms and
conditions of their planned employment relationship, Louis
Dreyfus Commodities and Mr. Schmidt have jointly decided not to
proceed with the engagement," the company said in a statement.
"The search for the CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities will
resume immediately," it said.
Claude Ehlinger, the group's finance director who has been
acting as interim chief will continue in that role under his new
title of deputy CEO, the company said.
A spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus declined to comment further.
Traders and analysts had see Schmidt's record of building up
Viterra through acquisitions before overseeing its sale to
diversified commodity group Glencore as fitting Louis Dreyfus'
plans to grow more aggressively, including through a possible
share listing or tie-up with a partner.
Schmidt's appointment had also been in keeping with Louis
Dreyfus' preference for an external candidate.
Schmidt had been on the board of Agrium Inc but the
Canadian fertilizer company announced on Dec. 22 that he had
stepped down in view of his appointment at Louis Dreyfus.
Louis Dreyfus is one of the "ABCD" quartet of companies that
dominate agricultural commodity trading alongside Archer Daniels
Midland, Bunge and Cargill.
The group announced in April it was seeking a new CEO to
replace company veteran Ciro Echesortu, who had taken over only
a year earlier from longstanding chief Serge Schoen. Both retain
senior posts at the company.
