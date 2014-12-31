PARIS Dec 31 Louis Dreyfus Commodities on Wednesday said Mayo Schmidt would not become its chief executive after failing to agree terms, forcing the global trading group to resume a search it first launched in April.

Schmidt, former head of Canadian grain handler Viterra, had been due to take up the post on Jan. 5 after being nominated by Louis Dreyfus at the end of November in the latest stage of a corporate shake-up at the 163-year-old family-owned firm.

"Following a more detailed analysis of the terms and conditions of their planned employment relationship, Louis Dreyfus Commodities and Mr. Schmidt have jointly decided not to proceed with the engagement," the company said in a statement.

"The search for the CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities will resume immediately," it said.

Claude Ehlinger, the group's finance director who has been acting as interim chief will continue in that role under his new title of deputy CEO, the company said.

A spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus declined to comment further.

Traders and analysts had see Schmidt's record of building up Viterra through acquisitions before overseeing its sale to diversified commodity group Glencore as fitting Louis Dreyfus' plans to grow more aggressively, including through a possible share listing or tie-up with a partner.

Schmidt's appointment had also been in keeping with Louis Dreyfus' preference for an external candidate.

Schmidt had been on the board of Agrium Inc but the Canadian fertilizer company announced on Dec. 22 that he had stepped down in view of his appointment at Louis Dreyfus.

Louis Dreyfus is one of the "ABCD" quartet of companies that dominate agricultural commodity trading alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill.

The group announced in April it was seeking a new CEO to replace company veteran Ciro Echesortu, who had taken over only a year earlier from longstanding chief Serge Schoen. Both retain senior posts at the company.

