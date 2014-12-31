* Group says Mayo Schmidt will not take up CEO post
PARIS/LONDON, Dec 31 Louis Dreyfus Commodities
made a surprise announcement on Wednesday that newly
appointed Chief Executive Mayo Schmidt would not take up his
post, forcing the global trading group to resume the CEO hunt it
first launched in April.
The former head of Canadian grain handler Viterra had been
due to start on Jan. 5 after being nominated by Louis Dreyfus at
the end of November in the latest stage of a corporate shake-up
at the 163-year-old family-owned business.
"Following a more detailed analysis of the terms and
conditions of their planned employment relationship, Louis
Dreyfus Commodities and Mr. Schmidt have jointly decided not to
proceed with the engagement," the company said in a statement.
"The search for the CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities will
resume immediately."
A spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus declined to comment further.
Whatever the problems were, they appear to have come to a
head in the past week, given that Schmidt stepped down from the
board of Canadian fertiliser company Agrium Inc on Dec.
22 ahead of his planned arrival at Louis Dreyfus.
Traders and analysts had seen Schmidt's record of building
up Viterra through acquisitions before overseeing its sale to
Glencore as fitting the plans of owner Margarita
Louis-Dreyfus, who has overhauled the group since inheriting
control from her late husband, Robert, in 2009.
Louis Dreyfus is one of the "ABCD" quartet of companies --
alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and
Cargill -- that dominates agricultural commodity
trading.
To keep pace with its traditional rivals and newcomers to
agricultural markets, such as Glencore, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus
has raised the possibility of a share listing or a tie-up with a
partner and has overseen the group's first forays into bond
markets.
The appointment of Schmidt, 57, had also been in keeping
with Louis Dreyfus's preference for an external candidate and
the company is expected to continue to favour an outsider as it
renews its search, sources said without citing potential
targets.
Claude Ehlinger, the group's finance director who has been
acting as interim chief, will continue in that role under his
new title of deputy CEO, Louis Dreyfus said in the statement.
The group announced in April that it was seeking a new CEO
to replace company veteran Ciro Echesortu, who had taken over
only a year earlier from long-serving chief Serge Schoen. Both
retain senior posts at the company.
Ehlinger was one of two internal candidates considered for
the CEO role before Schmidt's nomination, according to two
sources familiar with the matter.
The other candidate was Gert-Jan van den Akker, who assumed
the role of head of regions in June, having previously been
executive vice president Asia Pacific at competitor Cargill.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Veronica Brown, Silvia
Antonioli and Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by Andrew
Callus and David Goodman)