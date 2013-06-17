BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
June 17 Serge Schoen, chief executive officer of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world's largest agricultural traders, is resigning as of June 30, the company said on Monday.
Schoen was appointed as chief executive in 2005, the company's website said.
Ciro Echesortu, the company's chief operating officer and head trader, has been appointed as the new CEO, Louis Dreyfus added.
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index ended barely higher on Friday as sharp gains for gold miners were overshadowed by a slump in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank after a report it pressured employees to meet high sales revenue goals.