June 17 Serge Schoen, chief executive officer of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world's largest agricultural traders, is resigning as of June 30, the company said on Monday.

Schoen was appointed as chief executive in 2005, the company's website said.

Ciro Echesortu, the company's chief operating officer and head trader, has been appointed as the new CEO, Louis Dreyfus added.