UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects Reis' first name in first paragraph)
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marcus Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.
Reis replaces Mikael Morn, who had served in the role since January 2015 and who will leave the company for personal reasons following a transition period, a spokeswoman said.
A German national, Reis joined Louis Dreyfus in 1992 and had worked at the oilseeds division since 1995, most recently as global head of products, according to Louis Dreyfus' website.
Morn is another long-serving manager at the privately owned trading house who had held posts in North America and Asia prior to succeeding Trishul Mandana as coffee head two years ago. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources