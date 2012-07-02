PARIS, July 2 Global commodities trader Louis
Dreyfus is to buy Dutch-based dairy trading group Ecoval for an
undisclosed sum to tap growing demand in emerging countries.
Louis Dreyfus said on Monday the deal to buy Ecoval from
Belgian group Prominter and Dutch firm CV Datrex Beheer was
expected to close in the second half.
The move came with family-owned Louis Dreyfus stepping up
its investments - it has plans to spend $7 billion over the next
five years, making more acquisitions than previously.
In the past week, Louis Dreyfus has unveiled plans to list
Brazilian sugar and ethanol division Biosev in an offering that
could raise up to $548 million, while also taking a stake in the
$3.1 billion listing of Felda Global as part of an
alliance with the Malaysian palm oil producer.
Ecoval had sales of more than $530 million last year and
handled about 250,000 tonnes of dairy products.
"This acquisition is a significant step for the development
of LDC's (Louis Dreyfus Commodities) dairy platform and will
elevate us to be an important player in the global trade markets
for a diverse portfolio of dairy products," LDC chief operating
officer Ciro Echesortu said.
The combined dairy business would have a "special focus in
serving growing demand in emerging markets such as Asia, Africa
and Latin America", he said.
LDC, the trading arm of the Louis Dreyfus group, posted
sales of $59.6 billion in 2011.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Dan Lalor)