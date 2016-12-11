BATON ROUGE, La. Dec 10 Foster Campbell, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in a runoff election in Louisiana, conceded the race in a speech to his supporters on Saturday in Baton Rouge, with his Republican opponent leading.

Campbell said he called Republican John Neely Kennedy to congratulate him. Kennedy is poised to give the Republicans a 52-seat majority in the U.S. Senate. (Reporting by Bryn Stole in Baton Rouge; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Robert Birsel)