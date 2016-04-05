Trump says China working with U.S. on North Korea problem
April 16 U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday defended his reversal on whether to call China a currency manipulator, saying on Twitter that China was helping with the North Korean problem.
April 5 Fitch downgraded the state of Louisiana debt on Tuesday, citing persistent fiscal troubles that have been compounded by the global drop in oil prices.
Louisiana's general obligation debt was downgraded to AA- from AA. Both ratings are investment grade. In February, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the state to Aa3.
Fitch reported that Louisiana has relied on "one-time measures for immediate gap-closing, which along with overly optimistic revenue projections," has left the state in need of "successive years of mid-year budget corrections."
Earlier this year, Louisiana's state legislature worked to close a $940 million gap in this fiscal year's budget ending in June. Fitch noted that many of the state's fixes to fill this year's gap end in "fiscal 2018 and almost half of the solutions are one-time in nature."
The state must also still fix a $750 million budget gap in next year's budget, starting in July, which is down from $2 billion identified earlier this year.
Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards, who took office in January, has proposed reducing robust corporate incentives, but has faced resistance from Republican legislators and business groups. (Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by Alan Crosby)
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.