BRIEF-Route1 Inc qtrly comprehensive net income C$91,000 versus C$377,000
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
May 12 The United States Guard said it is responding to a crude oil spill from a Shell subsea well-head flow line about 90 miles off Timbalier Island, Louisiana on Thursday.
About 88,200 gallons was reportedly released from the pipeline, the Coast Guard said, adding the source of the discharge was reported as secured.
The cause of the incident is under investigation, the agency said in a statement.
Shell was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Route1 Inc qtrly total revenue C$1.9 MILLION versus C$2.0 MILLION in q3
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to late afternoon)