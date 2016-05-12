May 12 The United States Guard said it is responding to a crude oil spill from a Shell subsea well-head flow line about 90 miles off Timbalier Island, Louisiana on Thursday.

About 88,200 gallons was reportedly released from the pipeline, the Coast Guard said, adding the source of the discharge was reported as secured.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the agency said in a statement.

Shell was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)