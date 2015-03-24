(Corrects spelling of name in byline)
By Steve Bittenbender and Jussi Rosendahl
LOUISVILLE, Ky./HELSINKI, March 23 One of the
biggest deals in U.S. baseball this spring may be the $70
million purchase on Monday by a Finnish company of the
Louisville Slugger brand, a name synonymous with the sport
itself.
The rights to the Louisville Slugger, the market-leading
wooden baseball bat in the United States after over 130 years in
business, are being acquired by sporting goods company Amer
Sports.
Amer Sports, the parent of Wilson Sporting Goods, is paying
U.S. equipment maker Hillerich & Bradsby Co in cash for the
brand and intellectual property, executives for both companies
said.
Amer Sports, whose brands include Wilson tennis rackets and
Salomon skis, said the acquisition would improve its underlying
operating profit margin. The Louisville Slugger brand reported
sales of $75 million last year.
Under the agreement, H&B will continue to manufacture the
wood bats at the company's manufacturing facility in downtown
Louisville, Kentucky. H&B also will keep the Louisville Slugger
Museum, which is housed with the plant and corporate offices.
Over the years, the name Louisville Slugger has appeared in
songs, movies and television shows becoming a synonym for a
baseball bat like the brand Kleenex is for facial tissue.
Rumors of a possible sale were reported earlier in March.
"We were surprised to a certain degree, especially when you
consider the iconic nature of the Louisville Slugger brand and
how entrenched it has been in the sporting goods industry for
almost 140 years now," said Marty Maciaszek, communications
director for the National Sporting Goods Association.
Maciaszek said an increase in the number of bat makers in
recent years has made it harder for sporting goods companies
that focus heavily on one sport, like H&B, to compete.
Louisville Slugger also has been a target for numerous
lawsuits tied to injuries sustained by youth baseball players in
recent years.
In 2012, H&B was part of a $14.5 million settlement with a
New Jersey family whose son suffered brain-damage after being
struck with a baseball hit off a Louisville Slugger bat.
"Every time you're involved in distractions like that, it
takes resources away," John A. Hillerich IV, H&B's chief
executive officer, told a news conference on Monday.
Last year, Amer reported sales of 2.2 billion euros ($2.40
billion) and a core operating profit of 114 million euros.
($1 = 0.9174 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Louisville, Kentucky, and
Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by Susan Thomas, Mary
Wisniewski and Andrew Hay)