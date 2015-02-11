UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Loulis Mills SA
* Says acquisition of Kenfood by its unit to cost 0.7 million euros
* Says will acquire Kenfood's total of shares and keep its brand name
* Says Kenfood's shareholders will have stake in its unit's share capital
Source text: bit.ly/1DDKONk
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.