Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
Feb 27 * U.S. unveils indictment against lauri love in computer hacking case -- court
filing * Love is accused in indictment of gaining unauthorized access to servers
belonging to U.S. federal reserve * Love is accused of stealing and then disseminating personal information
belonging to users of federal reserve computer system * Grand jury charges love with one count of computer hacking, one count of
aggravated identity theft
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting rates
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.